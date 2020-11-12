STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports 2,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25 more fatalities

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 565, Coimbatore 190, Chengelpet 148, Tiruvallur 120 and the remainder was scattered across the state, a health department bulletin said.

Published: 12th November 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

India on Thursday added 47,905 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally and 550 deaths to its toll, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. 

With this addition of fresh cases, the case-load in India surged to 86,83,917 while the toll reached  1,28,121.

Meanwhile, the total active cases in the country are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours and total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges.

The increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital has become a big concern as Delhi has now become the largest contributor of fresh coronavirus cases in the country.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India ICMR COVID 19 vaccine COVID 19 Toll in India Ministry of Health Coronavirus pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp