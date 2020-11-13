COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | 7,802 new cases take Delhi's tally to 4.74 lakh; death toll reaches 7,423

By Online Desk

India on Friday added 44,878 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally and 547 deaths to its toll, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

With this addition of fresh cases, the case-load in India surged to 87,28,795 while the toll reached 1,28,68.

Meanwhile, the total active cases in the country are 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours and total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges.

The National Capital of Delhi has come under the radar again due to its high COVID-19 cases and also reporting over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the first time.