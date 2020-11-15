STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi records 3,797 fresh cases, 99 fatalities take toll to 7,713 

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 29,871 tests conducted the previous day, which was a Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 12.

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

India has reported 30,548 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the country's total caseload to 88,45,127, according the Health Ministry's Monday morning update.

With 435 new deaths, the death toll has mounted to 1,30,070.

Total active cases is at 4,65,478 after a decrease of 13,738 in the last 24 hours while total discharged cases is at 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in same time period.

Live Updates
