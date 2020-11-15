By Online Desk

With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases have risen to 88,14,579, according to the Health Ministry's Sunday morning update.

With 447 new deaths, the toll has mounted to 1,29,635

Total active cases is at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in the last same time period.

The national capital recorded 7,340 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCR ones and 30,010 by rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day.