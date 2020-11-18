STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Himachal Pradesh tally crosses 31,000-mark with 661 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported 13 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 469, while 661 fresh cases pushed the tally to 31,402.

Published: 18th November 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 07:45 AM

BMC medical staff conducting antigen test for COVID-19 in an health center Dadar, in Mumbai

BMC medical staff conducting antigen test for COVID-19 in an health center Dadar, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday registered 38,617 new COVID-19 infections, taking its total caseload to 89,12,908. With 474 new deaths in last 24 hours, toll has mounted to 1,30,993. 

While the total active cases stand at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the last 24 hours, recovery figures stand at 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Despite Mumbai and Delhi having almost the same positivity rate, civic officials in Mumbai on Monday said the city does not require to increase its daily number of COVID-19 tests like in the national capital, which is witnessing a fresh wave of the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to L-G to impose lockdown in markets which may turn to COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital.

Live Updates
