COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Himachal Pradesh tally crosses 31,000-mark with 661 fresh cases

India on Wednesday registered 38,617 new COVID-19 infections, taking its total caseload to 89,12,908. With 474 new deaths in last 24 hours, toll has mounted to 1,30,993.

While the total active cases stand at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the last 24 hours, recovery figures stand at 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Despite Mumbai and Delhi having almost the same positivity rate, civic officials in Mumbai on Monday said the city does not require to increase its daily number of COVID-19 tests like in the national capital, which is witnessing a fresh wave of the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to L-G to impose lockdown in markets which may turn to COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital.