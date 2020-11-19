COVID-19 LIVE | 155 deaths take Maharashtra death toll to 46,511, caseload at 17,68,695

By Online Desk

With 45,882 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases has crossed the 90 lakh mark

According to the Health Ministry's Friday morning update, the total caseload in the country has risen to 90,04,366.

The death toll has mounted to 1,32,162 with 584 new deaths.

Total active cases is now at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours while total discharged cases is 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in the same time period.