COVID-19 LIVE | Fix timeline for study on efficacy of homoeopathy: Delhi HC to govt

The court in its order also directed CCRH to file a status report by taking into consideration the Delhi government's stand and listed the matter for further hearing on December 1.

Published: 19th November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

A communter undergoes Covid test in Noida on Wednesday. People arriving from Delhi are being randomly tested | Parveen negi

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload is now nearing the 90-lakh mark, With 45,576 new infections in last 24 hours.

With 585 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,31,578.

Total active cases now stand at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hours, as per the latest Health Ministry data.

Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hours.

