By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload is now nearing the 90-lakh mark, With 45,576 new infections in last 24 hours.

With 585 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,31,578.

Total active cases now stand at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hours, as per the latest Health Ministry data.

Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hours.