COVID-19 LIVE | Fix timeline for study on efficacy of homoeopathy: Delhi HC to govt
The court in its order also directed CCRH to file a status report by taking into consideration the Delhi government's stand and listed the matter for further hearing on December 1.
Published: 19th November 2020 07:53 AM | Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:32 PM | A+A A-
India's COVID-19 caseload is now nearing the 90-lakh mark, With 45,576 new infections in last 24 hours.
With 585 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,31,578.
Total active cases now stand at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hours, as per the latest Health Ministry data.
Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hours.