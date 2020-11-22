STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi reports 6746 new cases, 121 deaths in last 24 hours

India's active COVID-19 cases stands at 4,40,962, while 85,21,617 people have recovered from the disease so far, according the Health Ministry's Sunday morning update.

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:31 AM

A team of doctors wearing protective suits check slum dwellers during a house-to-house health survey in Bhopal. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

45,209 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 90,95,806, while the death toll rises to 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in eight districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said.

Live Updates
