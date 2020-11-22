COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi reports 6746 new cases, 121 deaths in last 24 hours

By Online Desk

45,209 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 90,95,806, while the death toll rises to 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,40,962, while 85,21,617 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in eight districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said.