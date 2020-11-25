By Online Desk

With Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall late on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday, the Chembarambakkam reservoir in Chennai has begun releasing 1000 cusecs of water. Officials said the public need not worry as it will be released in phases.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has declared a public holiday on Thursday for 13 districts including Chennai. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had earlier declared Wednesday a public holiday. Many trains and flights have been cancelled and all three ports in Chennai have been closed.

The NDRF and other response teams are on high alert as the cyclone is likely to hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry hard.

Experts say the chances of Nivar further intensifying can't be ruled out considering both ocean and atmospheric conditions.

Here are the latest updates.

