Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | Heavy rains inundate several Chennai areas, last metro train at 7 pm

After inspecting Chembarambakkam lake, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami declared a public holiday on Thursday in 13 districts where Cyclone Nivar is expected to have an impact

A view of GST Road at Guindy after heavy rain.

A view of GST Road at Guindy after heavy rain (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

With Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall late on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday, the Chembarambakkam reservoir in Chennai has begun releasing 1000 cusecs of water. Officials said the public need not worry as it will be released in phases.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has declared a public holiday on Thursday for 13 districts including Chennai. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had earlier declared Wednesday a public holiday. Many trains and flights have been cancelled and all three ports in Chennai have been closed.

The NDRF and other response teams are on high alert as the cyclone is likely to hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry hard.

Experts say the chances of Nivar further intensifying can't be ruled out considering both ocean and atmospheric conditions.

Here are the latest updates.
 

