Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | EB has incurred loss of Rs 1.5 crores, 80% electricity connection will be restored today: Minister Thangamani
Cyclone Nivar, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the early hours of Thursday, has brought heavy rains over the state, especially in its northern parts.
Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast near Puducherry early on Thursday morning as a severe cyclonic storm and has weakened as it moves north-northwestwards.
The cyclone crossed the coast from 2330 IST of 25th November to 0230 IST of 26th November with estimated wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, the IMD said.
The cyclone which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm has weakened to a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The cyclone would continue to move north-northwest wards and is expected to further weaken to a cyclonic storm.
