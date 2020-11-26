Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | EB has incurred loss of Rs 1.5 crores, 80% electricity connection will be restored today: Minister Thangamani

By Online Desk

Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast near Puducherry early on Thursday morning as a severe cyclonic storm and has weakened as it moves north-northwestwards.

The cyclone crossed the coast from 2330 IST of 25th November to 0230 IST of 26th November with estimated wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, the IMD said.

The cyclone which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm has weakened to a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The cyclone would continue to move north-northwest wards and is expected to further weaken to a cyclonic storm.

