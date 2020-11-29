STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 UPDATES | Over 70 per cent new cases, fatalities in India from 8 states, UTs

The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. 

COVID-19 Testing

A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a man to test for coronavirus infection at ISBT Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696.

COVID updates COVID-19 Coronavirus covid deaths Covaxin COVID vaccine

