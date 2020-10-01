COVID-19 LIVE | 5,688 new cases take Tamil Nadu tally to 6,03,290, Chennai reports 1,289 fresh cases
Puducherry district Collector T Arun, who is also Special Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), said the lockdown in containment zones in the union territory has been extended till the end of this mo
Published: 01st October 2020 07:37 AM | Last Updated: 01st October 2020 07:21 PM | A+A A-
On Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 63 lakh-mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24-hours as per the Union Health Ministry.
India's coronavirus tally now stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for resuming activities in areas outside the Containment Zones on Wednesday.
Here are all the guidelines issued by MHA for Unlock 5.