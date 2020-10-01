By Online Desk

On Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 63 lakh-mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24-hours as per the Union Health Ministry.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for resuming activities in areas outside the Containment Zones on Wednesday.

Here are all the guidelines issued by MHA for Unlock 5.