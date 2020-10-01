STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Karnataka hikes fine for mask rule violation up to Rs 1,000

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Published: 01st October 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

On Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 63 lakh-mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24-hours as per the Union Health Ministry.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for resuming activities in areas outside the Containment Zones on Wednesday.

Here are all the guidelines issued by MHA for Unlock 5.

Live Updates
More from LIVE.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown COVID 19 in India Unlock 5 COVID 19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp