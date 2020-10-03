COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu adds 5,622 new cases, tally mounts to 6.14 lakh

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally has reached 64,73,545 with a spike of 79,476 new cases and 1,069 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 recoveries and 1,00,842 deaths as per Union Health Ministry data.

India reported 1,069 deaths in the last 24-hours making it the third country to report over one-lakh deaths globally.

​Of the total deaths, the highest have been reported in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu and then Karnataka, which has reported the third highest number of deaths.