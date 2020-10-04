COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Karnataka reports over 10,000 new infections for the 3rd time in a week

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally crossed 65-lakh with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 recoveries and 1,01,782 deaths as per Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that the testing capacity in the country has been ramped up at a significant pace to reach over 7.7 crores in October from just one in January this year.