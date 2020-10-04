STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Karnataka reports over 10,000 new infections for the 3rd time in a week

The state had reported single-day highest number of cases on September 29 with 10,453 cases, which also saw 136 deaths. Two days later, on October 1, there were 10,070 infections and 130 fatalities.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker gets ready to pick up patients in Bengaluru (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally crossed 65-lakh with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 recoveries and 1,01,782 deaths as per Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that the testing capacity in the country has been ramped up at a significant pace to reach over 7.7 crores in October from just one in January this year.

Live Updates
More from LIVE.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India COVID 19 vaccine ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Videos
Northrup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops test flight facility. The rocket will deliver supplies to the ISS. (Photo | AP)
NASA launches spacecraft named after late astronaut Kalpana Chawla
US President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. (Photo| AP)
"Will be back soon, ready for ‘real test’ ahead": Donald Trump
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp