COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 14,53,653

The state recorded 10244 new infections, 263 deaths due to the virus, and 12,982 recoveries.

Published: 05th October 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Thane Unlock 5.0

A staff member greets customers at a restaurant after it reopened during Unlock 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Thane Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally crossed 66-lakh with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.

With 74,442 new cases, the tally reaches 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 recoveries and 1,02,685 deaths as per Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, as per a graph shared by the Centre on Monday morning, India is performing 828 tests per day per million population with Delhi, at the top, having a testing average of 2,717.

Comments(1)

  • parthasarathy n
    Despite all best efforts beimg taken by both the centre and state Governments the virus continuous unabated. The only remedy for this is the introduction of early vaccine which should first be administered among the most vulnerable sections of the society followed by others. Time alone is the cure for this epidamic. At the same time people also need to cooperate by strictly follwing the SOP laid down by the Centre. May God save this humanity from this dreadful virus.
    19 hours ago reply
