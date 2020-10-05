COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 14,53,653

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally crossed 66-lakh with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.

With 74,442 new cases, the tally reaches 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 recoveries and 1,02,685 deaths as per Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, as per a graph shared by the Centre on Monday morning, India is performing 828 tests per day per million population with Delhi, at the top, having a testing average of 2,717.