COVID-19 LIVE | Containment zones in Chennai rise to 42, Ambattur tops list with 21

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally has risen to 66.85-lakh with a spike of 61,267 new COVID cases & 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,03,569 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The ministry also said that India's Positivity Rate is steadily maintained below 10%. The cumulative figure is 8.28% and the daily figure is 7.52%. Several States/UT are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing, it added.