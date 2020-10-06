STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Containment zones in Chennai rise to 42, Ambattur tops list with 21

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai rose from 10 to 42 in just two days as the city keeps recording close to 1400 cases daily.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's coronavirus tally has risen to 66.85-lakh with a spike of 61,267 new COVID cases & 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,03,569 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The ministry also said that India's Positivity Rate is steadily maintained below 10%. The cumulative figure is 8.28% and the daily figure is 7.52%. Several States/UT are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing, it added.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID vaccine

