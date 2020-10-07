STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi allows cinemas, theatres to reopen with 50% seating capacity from Oct 15

 Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced the SOPs that cinema halls must put in place before they open on October 15 after seven months of being closed.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Theatre

For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)

By Online Desk

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 67-lakh with a spike of 72,049 new COVID-19 cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 recoveries  and 1,04,555 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 has exceeded those with active infection by more than 48 lakh as the recovery rate surpassed 85 per cent on Wednesday.

Live Updates
