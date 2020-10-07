STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | EC limits number of star campaigners for ongoing and future polls

Allows maximum 30 star campaigners for recognized national/state political parties, 15 for unrecognized registered political parties, during the pandemic.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora wears a mask at a press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora wears a mask at a press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 67-lakh with a spike of 72,049 new COVID-19 cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 recoveries  and 1,04,555 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 has exceeded those with active infection by more than 48 lakh as the recovery rate surpassed 85 per cent on Wednesday.

Live Updates
