COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Doctors warn CM Mamata of a massive spike in Bengal cases post-Durga Puja

Members of Joint Platform of Doctors attached with their letter a three-day rolling average of the daily number of infections in Kolkata, which showed a significant rise in caseload.

Published: 08th October 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

durga puja

A devotee applying vermilion to the idol of goddess Durga (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID tally crossed the 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases & 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,05,526 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's Thursday update.

On the same day, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 10,000 mark with 68 more fatalities, while the case tally touched 6,40,943 with 5,088 fresh infections.

The 10,052 deaths as on date includes Chennai's 3,351, Chengelpet 584, Tiruvallur 573, Coimbatore 479, Madurai 395, Salem 365, Kancheepuram 341, a health department bulletin said, adding the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.

With more recoveries (5,718) than fresh cases, the number of those cured increased to 5,86,454 and the active cases were 44,437, it said.

Live Updates
