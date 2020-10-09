By Online Desk

India's total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 69-lakh mark with a spike of 70,496 new cases & 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,06,490 deaths, Union Health Ministry's latest update said.

Meanwhile, a report prepared by the National Control for Disease Control (NCDC) has cautioned that the national Capital needs to gear up to tackle the surge of 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day in upcoming winters and festivals.

The report has highlighted three reasons to worry that may cause excessive pressure on healthcare services. (i) winter months that make respiratory illnesses severer; (ii) patients may come from outside Delhi in large numbers; (iii) patients coming from distant areas are likely to be more serious. In addition, with festival-related gatherings, there could be a sudden rise in cases.