COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Chhattisgarh reports 2,114 new cases, 18 deaths

By Online Desk

India's COVID tally crossed 70-lakh mark with a spike of 74,383 new cases & 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 70,53,807 including 8,67,496 active cases, 60,77,977 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,08,334 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning update.

Meanwhile, a study by Massachusetts General Hospital has suggested that premature relaxation of the physical-distancing measures that have been designed to control the COVID-19 pandemic have frequently resulted in an immediate reversal of public health gains against SARS-CoV-2.