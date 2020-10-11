STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Chhattisgarh reports 2,114 new cases, 18 deaths

The number of people who have been discharged so far increased to 1,13,771, while 18 more deaths took the toll to 1,253.

Published: 11th October 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Health staff screening travellers at a coronavirus camp at Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID tally crossed 70-lakh mark with a spike of 74,383 new cases & 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 70,53,807 including 8,67,496 active cases, 60,77,977 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,08,334 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning update.

Meanwhile, a study by Massachusetts General Hospital has suggested that premature relaxation of the physical-distancing measures that have been designed to control the COVID-19 pandemic have frequently resulted in an immediate reversal of public health gains against SARS-CoV-2.

Live Updates
More from LIVE.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID COVID19 Coronavirus India COVID updates COVID vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp