COVID-19 LIVE | Active caseload 12.10% of positive cases, below 9 lakhs for 4th consecutive day

By Online Desk

The Health Ministry on Monday updated that India's #COVID19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases and the death toll stands at 1,09,150 deaths.

9,94,851 samples tested for #COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

In metro cities, after inital upswing, the case trajectory is showing changes. While Delhi, Pune and Thane seems to be slowing down, many cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata continue to face the heat of infectious disease.