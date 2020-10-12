STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Active caseload 12.10% of positive cases, below 9 lakhs for 4th consecutive day

India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases with active caseload below 9 lakh for four consecutive days.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

India's active caseload is on a steady decline.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Online Desk

The Health Ministry on Monday updated that India's #COVID19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases and the death toll stands at 1,09,150 deaths.

9,94,851 samples tested for #COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

In metro cities, after inital upswing, the case trajectory is showing changes. While Delhi, Pune and Thane seems to be slowing down, many cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata continue to face the heat of infectious disease.

Live Updates
More from LIVE.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Coronavirus LIVE COVID 19 cases India COVID updates bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp