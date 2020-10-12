STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | With 8764 new cases, Kerala tally crosses 3-lakh mark

As on October 13, the state also witnessed 7723 new cases and 21 deaths.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:45 PM

Kerala COVID cases

Even as Kerala witnesses an increase in Covid-19 cases, farmers venture into their fields to make their ends meet. A scene from Balussery Kottavayal Paddy fields. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Online Desk

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed 62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The total cases mounted to 71,75,880, with 55,342 infections being reported in a day, while death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the fifth day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

