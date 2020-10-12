STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Assam logs lowest single-day fatality count in three months 

Assam reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest single-day death count in three months, taking the total number of casualties due to the disease to 830.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing mask and gloves, prays at the grave of her mother who died from COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

A woman wearing mask and gloves, prays at the grave of her mother who died from COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed 62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The total cases mounted to 71,75,880, with 55,342 infections being reported in a day, while death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the fifth day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

Live Updates
