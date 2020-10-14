STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for virus

'Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him,' the party tweeted.

Published: 14th October 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

India has reported a spike of 63,509 new COVID-19 cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Wednesday morning update.

Meanwhile, three cases of suspected coronavirus reinfection -- two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad -- have been "described" in India, the country's apex medical research body said on Tuesday.

"Reinfection was a problem which was first described via a case from Hong Kong. Subsequently a few cases were described in India -- two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad," ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said at a press conference

Live Updates
