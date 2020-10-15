STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | India reports 67,708 new cases, 680 deaths in last 24 hours

Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,11,266 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Medics walk past a swab testing cabin in a hospital in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 73-lakh mark with a spike of 67,708 new cases & 680 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,11,266 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Thursday morning update.

The Ministry also said that India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August indicating a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases.

