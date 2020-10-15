STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Odisha reports 2,470 new cases, 17 deaths

The state also registered recovery of 2,772 patients taking the number of cured people to 2.38,535, which is 91.04 per cent of the caseload.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA Worker

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 73-lakh mark with a spike of 67,708 new cases & 680 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,11,266 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Thursday morning update.

The Ministry also said that India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August indicating a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirius COVID COVID 19 COVID vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp