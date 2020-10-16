STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Maharashtra reports 11,447 new cases, 306 deaths

A total of 13,885 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered persons to 13,44,368.

Published: 16th October 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Medics walk past a swab testing cabin in a hospital in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19  caseload witnessed a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Total case tally stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,161 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Friday update.

The interim results of WHO's solidarity trials have found out that Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and Interferon regimens have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients. 

The trial results deliver a significant blow to hopes of identifying existing medicines to treat the disease.

Live Updates
