COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra reports 11,447 new cases, 306 deaths

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload witnessed a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Total case tally stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,161 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Friday update.

The interim results of WHO's solidarity trials have found out that Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and Interferon regimens have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.

The trial results deliver a significant blow to hopes of identifying existing medicines to treat the disease.