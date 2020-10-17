STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Atleast 90 positive cases detected from flood relief camps in Hyderabad

All symptomatic people with even minor colds across the state have been urged by Health Minister Eatala Rajender to get tested for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials test citizens for Covid-19 before allowing them entry into relief camps at Nandinagar and Hafeezpet on Wednesday

By Online Desk

In a slight reduction in cases, India on Monday recorded 55,722 cases of virus infection and 579 deaths taking the country's tally past 75,00,000 lakh-mark.

Total case tally in the country stands at 75,50,273 including 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,610 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Schools in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim reopened today after seven months amid the shadow of rising cases.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID live updates COVID live Coronavirus COVID 19 cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp