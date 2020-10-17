STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | 28 more fatalities take Delhi's coronavirus death toll past 6000-mark

The national capital, on the same day, recorded 3299 new infections and 2863 recoveries. The total cases have increased to 331017.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectant in a cinema hall ahead of its reopening in Jammu

A worker sprays disinfectant in a cinema hall ahead of its reopening in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Sunday recorded 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1033 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total case tally in the country stands at 74,94,552 including 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,031 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Devotees, mostly without masks thronged temples across India to offer prayers on the second day of Navratri and Dasara festival.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID live updates COVID live Coronavirus COVID 19 cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
Videos
India successfully test-fires 'BrahMos' supersonic cruise missile from INS Chennai
Kerala’s first water taxi service launches in backwaters of Alappuzha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp