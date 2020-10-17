COVID-19 LIVE | 28 more fatalities take Delhi's coronavirus death toll past 6000-mark

By Online Desk

India on Sunday recorded 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1033 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total case tally in the country stands at 74,94,552 including 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,031 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Devotees, mostly without masks thronged temples across India to offer prayers on the second day of Navratri and Dasara festival.