By Online Desk

In a slight reduction in cases, India on Monday recorded 55,722 cases of virus infection and 579 deaths taking the country's tally past 75,00,000 lakh-mark.

Total case tally in the country stands at 75,50,273 including 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,610 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Schools in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim reopened today after seven months amid the shadow of rising cases.