COVID-19 LIVE | Atleast 90 positive cases detected from flood relief camps in Hyderabad
All symptomatic people with even minor colds across the state have been urged by Health Minister Eatala Rajender to get tested for COVID-19 and other diseases.
Published: 17th October 2020 08:01 AM | Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:36 PM | A+A A-
In a slight reduction in cases, India on Monday recorded 55,722 cases of virus infection and 579 deaths taking the country's tally past 75,00,000 lakh-mark.
Total case tally in the country stands at 75,50,273 including 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,14,610 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Schools in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim reopened today after seven months amid the shadow of rising cases.