COVID-19 LIVE | West Bengal reports record 3,865 new cases, 61 deaths

By Online Desk

India reports a spike of 62,212 new #COVID19 cases & 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,998 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Lord Ayyappa temple was opened for five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Temples across India had special poojas to mark the beginning of Navratri and Dasara festivities as devotees offered prayers amid coronavirus restrictions.