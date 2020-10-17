STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | West Bengal reports record 3,865 new cases, 61 deaths

The bulletin also said that 3,183 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours in the state and the discharge rate now stands at 87.66 per cent.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Online Desk

India reports a spike of 62,212 new #COVID19 cases & 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,998 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Lord Ayyappa temple was opened for five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Temples across India had special poojas to mark the beginning of Navratri and Dasara festivities as  devotees offered prayers amid coronavirus restrictions.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID live updates COVID live Coronavirus COVID 19 cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp