COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Coronavirus likely to show spike in winter, air pollution may also lead to higher prevalence: Delhi AIIMS Director

By Online Desk

India on Thursday recorded 55,838 fresh cases of virus infection and 702 deaths.

Total case tally in the country stands at 77,06,946 including 7,15,812 active cases, 68,74,518 recovered and 1,16,616 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As the country proceeds towards the winter season, experts said that cooler weather is likely to worsen the coronavirus spread as it happens with most viruses that attack the respiratory tract and may lead to possibly a second, even a bigger wave of cases and deaths in the country.