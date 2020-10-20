COVID-19 LIVE | 5872 new positive cases, 88 deaths reported in Karnataka

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday recorded 54,044 fresh cases of virus infection and 717 deaths.

Total case tally in the country stands at 76,51,108 including 7,40,090 active cases, 67,95,103 recovered and 1,15,914 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has written to hospitals a set of guidelines on the treatment of diseases which mimic the symptoms of the coronavirus such as dengue, malaria and H1N1.