COVID-19 LIVE | 5872 new positive cases, 88 deaths reported in Karnataka

Total cases in the state has risen to 7,82,773, including 10,696 deaths and 6,71,618 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 1,00,440.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

A woman and her son look at a mural painted to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday I Express

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday recorded 54,044 fresh cases of virus infection and 717 deaths. 

Total case tally in the country stands at 76,51,108 including 7,40,090 active cases, 67,95,103 recovered and 1,15,914 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has written to hospitals a set of guidelines on the treatment of diseases which mimic the symptoms of the coronavirus such as dengue, malaria and H1N1.

Live Updates
  • Prasun Kumar Chaudhuri
    India adopted the policy 'Jaan Bhi - Jahan Bhi'. It was informed last year by Discovery Channel that Durga Puja is more than USD 2.0 business for Bengal. It is livelihood for a large portion of local population. Economists are suggesting initiatives to generate demand. Durga Puja is a means to generate demand. Bengal must be allowed to celebrate Durgapuja with strict adherence to health and physical norms and guidelines.
    10 hours ago reply
