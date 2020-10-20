COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus likely to show spike in winter, air pollution may also lead to higher prevalence: Delhi AIIMS Director

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr Randeep Guleria said swine flu shows spike during winter and Covid-19 is likely to do the same.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

India on Thursday recorded 55,838 fresh cases of virus infection and 702 deaths. 

Total case tally in the country stands at 77,06,946 including 7,15,812 active cases, 68,74,518 recovered and 1,16,616 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As the country proceeds towards the winter season, experts said that cooler weather is likely to worsen the coronavirus spread as it happens with most viruses that attack the respiratory tract and may lead to possibly a second, even a bigger wave of cases and deaths in the country.

Live Updates
  • Prasun Kumar Chaudhuri
    India adopted the policy 'Jaan Bhi - Jahan Bhi'. It was informed last year by Discovery Channel that Durga Puja is more than USD 2.0 business for Bengal. It is livelihood for a large portion of local population. Economists are suggesting initiatives to generate demand. Durga Puja is a means to generate demand. Bengal must be allowed to celebrate Durgapuja with strict adherence to health and physical norms and guidelines.
    1 day ago reply
