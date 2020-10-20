COVID-19 LIVE | Karnataka reports 6297 new cases, 66 deaths
Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64 per cent of the country's total active cases, says Union Health Ministry.
Published: 20th October 2020
India on Tuesday recorded 46,790 fresh cases of virus infection and 587 deaths. As the country rings in the festive season, experts have warned of a possible spike in cases in the coming months.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all the Durga Puja pandals a no-entry zone, prohibiting visitors from assembling at a single place. The Delhi government too suspended the community pujas in the national capital.
Total case tally in the country stands at 75,97,063 including 7,48,538 active cases, 67,33,328 recovered and 1,15,197 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.