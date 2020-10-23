STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | TN MP Su Venkatesan tests positive; state reports 3,057 new infections, 33 deaths

Total cases in the state are now 7,03,250 out of which 32,960 are active cases. 6,59,432 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,858.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

COVID-19 recoveries in India have crossed 69 lakh, while the number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day as the country's caseload rose to 77,61,312, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 54,366 new infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,17,306 with 690 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Fifteen states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi, are exhibiting higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to the national figure, indicting the need for higher levels of comprehensive testing in these regions, the ministry underscored.

Live Updates
