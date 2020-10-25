STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra records 6,059 fresh virus cases and 112 deaths

The COVID tally of Maharashtra now stands at 16,45,020, with 14,60,755 recoveries and 43,264 deaths. 

Published: 25th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees wearing PPE kits perform the traditional 'Dhunuchi dance' in front of an idol of Goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)

Devotees wearing PPE kits perform the traditional 'Dhunuchi dance' in front of an idol of Goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Sunday reported 50,129 new COVID-19 cases and 578 deaths taking total cases to 78,64,811 and toll to 1,18,534 as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

However, the total active cases are 6,68,154 in the country after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours and total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hours.

India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.

Meanwhile, a study states that countries with poor hygiene, sanitation and quality of water appear to have a lower COVID-19 case fatality rate as compared to rich countries with better hygienic conditions.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India COVID 19 pandemic ICMR COVID 19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp