STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Gujarat records 992 fresh cases of virus infection, 5 deaths

Health Ministry said that 78 per cent of active cases in the country are present in 10 states and UTs. 58% of new deaths reported in five States & Union Territories.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19, coronavirus,

An officer from the district magistrate office holds a Covid-19 coronavirus-themed mascot. (Photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

With 36,469 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,46,429. 488 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,19,502. The total number of active cases now stands at 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours. The number of cured cases now stands at 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges.

Telangana recorded 837 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries and 4 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,32,671. The number of recoveries now stands at 2,13,466 while the death toll rose to 1,315, the State Health Department said.  There are 17,890 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID updates Coronavirus covid deaths Covaxin Chennai coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus West bengal coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp