COVID-19 LIVE | Gujarat records 992 fresh cases of virus infection, 5 deaths

By Online Desk

With 36,469 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,46,429. 488 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,19,502. The total number of active cases now stands at 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours. The number of cured cases now stands at 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges.

Telangana recorded 837 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries and 4 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,32,671. The number of recoveries now stands at 2,13,466 while the death toll rose to 1,315, the State Health Department said. There are 17,890 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.