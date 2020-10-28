Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE | PM Modi doesn't talk about giving jobs to youth now: Rahul Gandhi in rally
The Congress leader in Balmiki Nagar rally said that PM knows he was lying, if PM comes here & says he'll give 2 crore jobs, crowd will chase him away.
Published: 28th October 2020 08:08 AM | Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:59 PM
The much-awaited Bihar assembly election 2020 has begun with the first phase of polling in 71 seats today.
The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women.
As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as 'sensitive or hypersensitive' constituencies, the Election Commission of India said.
Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of Bihar Assembly Elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.