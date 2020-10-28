STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | For 4th time in a row, Hong Kong bans Air India as fliers test positive for coronavirus

Previous bans were on the airline's Delhi-Hong Kong flights during September 20-October 3 and August 18-August 31 and October 17-October 30.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

This is the fourth time that Air India flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the infection after arrival. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,90,322 with 43,893 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India ICMR COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 vaccine covid deaths Covaxin Telangana coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the firing by police in Munger at a press conference during the first phase of polls.
Bihar Elections 2020 | On voting day, Mahagathbandhan 'condemns' Munger police firing incident
Polling officials mark the fingers of voters with indelible ink at a polling station before they cast their votes for the first phase Bihar Assembly Elections at Naubatpur in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020: Voter turnout at 46%, covid norm violated at booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp