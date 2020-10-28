COVID-19 LIVE | For 4th time in a row, Hong Kong bans Air India as fliers test positive for coronavirus

By Online Desk

The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,90,322 with 43,893 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,20,010 with 508 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 72,59,509 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.