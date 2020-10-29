STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi witnesses steep rise in virus cases after 5739 test positive in one day

There are 603687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Saroijni Nagar Market in New Delhi Thursday

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Saroijni Nagar Market in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 73.15 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 80,40,203 and the death toll climbed to 1,20,527 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 517 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent.

There are 603687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID updates Coronavirus deaths Mumbai coronavirus Bengal Coronavirus Covaxin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp