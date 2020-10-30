STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi records highest single-day spike in cases after 5,891 test positive for virus

The total case tally stands at 3,81,644 including 3,42,811 recoveries, 32,363 active cases and 6,470 deaths, according to the Delhi Government data.

Published: 30th October 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man at a health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease. (Photo|ANI)

By Online Desk

India reported 48,648 new cases and 563 deaths in last 24-hours taking COVID-19 tally to 80,88,851 and toll to 1,21,090 on Friday, as per data shared by Union Health Ministry.

Despite 48,648 new coronavirus infections, the total active cases stand at 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 and the total recovered cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a new study has cited genomic evidence to propose that the oral polio vaccine might be protecting young Indians from Covid-19 through a process called cross-protection.

Live Updates
