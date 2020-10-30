COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi records highest single-day spike in cases after 5,891 test positive for virus

By Online Desk

India reported 48,648 new cases and 563 deaths in last 24-hours taking COVID-19 tally to 80,88,851 and toll to 1,21,090 on Friday, as per data shared by Union Health Ministry.

Despite 48,648 new coronavirus infections, the total active cases stand at 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 and the total recovered cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a new study has cited genomic evidence to propose that the oral polio vaccine might be protecting young Indians from Covid-19 through a process called cross-protection.