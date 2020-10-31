By Online Desk

India reports 48,268 new cases and 551 deaths in last 24-hours taking COVID-19 tally to 81,37,119 and toll to 1,21,641 on Saturday, as per data shared by Union Health Ministry.

Despite 48,648 new coronavirus infections, the total active cases stand at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 and the total recovered cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked states to constitute committees for coordination and overseeing COVID-19 vaccination drive while ensuring minimal disruptions in other routine healthcare services.