COVID-19 LIVE | Telangana issues 'Unlock 4' guidelines, metro rail to operate from September 7

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, India's COVID-19 caseload saw a spike of 69,921 new cases and 819 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the country's tally now stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths.

India is the hardest-hit nation by coronavirus disease in Asia and is currently accounting for 30 per cent of the daily reported new COVID-19 cases and 20 per cent of daily deaths globally.