COVID-19 LIVE | Telangana issues 'Unlock 4' guidelines, metro rail to operate from September 7

The Telangana government has said that Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21 while bars and clubs shall remain closed.

Published: 01st September 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 10:22 PM

A worker carrying out disinfection inside a Kochi Metro coach recently.

A worker carrying out disinfection inside a Metro coach recently.

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, India's COVID-19 caseload saw a spike of 69,921 new cases and 819 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

The Health Ministry said that the country's tally now stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths.

India is the hardest-hit nation by coronavirus disease in Asia and is currently accounting for 30 per cent of the daily reported new COVID-19 cases and 20 per cent of daily deaths globally.

Live Updates
