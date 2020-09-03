STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Kerala can expect a hike in cases in next two weeks, says CM Vijayan

The Kerala CM said the next two weeks are crucial as the state may see Onam clusters being formed  due to increased outdoor public activity and travel during the festival time.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

In the biggest one-day jump, India reported 83,883 new positive cases and 1,043 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

With this rise of over 80,000 cases, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated and 67,376 death.

India is the world's third most affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic after the United States and Brazil. 

However, it is to be noted that India’s case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest across the world.

Live Updates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp