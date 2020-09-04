COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Spitting in public places, social distancing norms violation to attract Rs 500 fine in TN
The TN govt has also declared Rs 200 fine for failing to wear mask covering mouth and nose; violation of SOP in salon, spa, gym & commercial establishments will warrant a fine of Rs.5,000.
Published: 04th September 2020 07:41 AM | Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:31 AM
India reported 83,341 new positive cases and 1,096 deaths in the last 24-hours, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday.
With this rise of over 80,000 cases, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 3,936,747 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated and 68,472 death.
India is the world's third most affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic after the United States and Brazil.