COVID-19 LIVE | Test, track and treat strategy working? India's case-fatality rate drops to 1.73 per cent

India reported 86,432 new positive cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24-hours, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this rise of over 80,000 cases for third consecutive day, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 death.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 40 lakh-mark as states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue to record high cases.