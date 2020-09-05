STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Test, track and treat strategy working? India's case-fatality rate drops to 1.73 per cent

India's recovery rate increased to 77.23 per cent and five states, namely- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh account for over 60 per cent recoveries, ministry said.

Published: 05th September 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal scanning at Saidapet Metro station in Chennai as metro operations to resume from September 7 (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Online Desk

India reported 86,432 new positive cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24-hours, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this rise of over 80,000 cases for third consecutive day, coronavirus tally in the country now stands at  40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 death.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 40 lakh-mark as states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue to record high cases.

